Watch TV chef Guy Fieri headbanging at a Slipknot show

Footage of TV host and restaurateur Guy Fieri headbanging in the front row of a Slipknot gig his gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, filmed by percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s daughter Alexandra Crahan at a gig in California in 2019, sees the hoodie-wearing Food Network presenter ’banging along approvingly to Corey Taylor and co.

Crahan’s caption reads: “It was like a beautiful fever dream @slipknot #flavortown #guyfieri #slipknot #foodnetwork.”

Fieri has a decent rock‘n’roll pedigree, having filmed shows with Sammy Hagar and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan.

Meanwhile in the world of Slipknot themselves, Clown recently announced a range of pre-rolled joints. Clown Cannabis is made up of 75 percent “potent, uplifting indica flower, hand-blended with 25 percent of Paradise Citrus bubble hash.”