Watch teaser trailer for upcoming documentary about the metal scene in Latin America

The first trailer for the upcoming documentary Songs Of Injustice: Heavy Metal Music In Latin America has been released.

The film is due to premiere in December, with the project focusing on the metal scene in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru.

It was created by the team behind The Metal Islands documentary, which focused on extreme music in the Caribbean and is led by director Dr. Nelson Varas-Díaz from the Florida International University.

He says: “This teaser trailer is driven by the main message of the film. That is, in order to understand metal music in Latin America, we need to pay attention to what is being said and not only to its sounds.

“It is an invitation to engage in a discussion about issues that we rarely talk about, because they are too painful, or because people think there is no space for them in metal music.

“We aim to have an open and diverse discussion about these matters through the lens of metal music.”

A second trailer is expected to be released in September ahead of the film’s premiere. For more, visit the project’s Facebook page.