Watch trailer clips from The Queen & Adam Lambert Story 

Back in February, it was reported that a documentary charting the rise of vocalist Adam Lambert was to be screened on ABC.

It’s titled The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story and it’ll air tonight (April 29) on the US network.

The film will include concert footage along with interviews with Taylor, May and Lambert himself, while it will also feature Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters pair Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

Several clips from the documentary have been broadcast on US TV, which can be watched below.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor appeared on Good Morning America to briefly chat about the film.

When asked if he thought the band was over once Freddie Mercury died, Taylor responds: “I think Brian and I thought it was the end of that chapter and everything that’s happened, especially since we met Adam has just been fate unfolding.

“I guess this film is telling the basic story of that.”

Queen and Lambert will head out on the Rhapsody tour across North America this summer.