Watch Tool's Maynard James Keenan play Jenga behind Danny Carey, mid-show

Tool's long, progressive swirling instrumental sections have always had a transcendental effect on listeners, pinning them to the floor under numerous heavy blankets of paralysing riffs. Frontman Maynard James Keenan however, found himself pinned to the floor for a slightly different reason recently, after relinquishing into what we can only assume was boredom, during a live show.

The prog metal masters are currently touring the U.S, which we imagine, results in plenty of spare hours left for twiddling thumbs, or, in Keenan's case, re-exploring childhood pastimes. During a recent show, the singer left his spot up front, to perch down onto the floor behind drummer Danny Carey, and strike up a one-man game of Jenga.

If you're unfamiliar with Jenga, it's a game of balance, persistence and skill. After the blocks are stacked up into a tower, each player has to carefully retract a block without disturbing the pile, until only the bare bones of the blocks remain. Usually, the game calls for a calm, quiet setting, but Carey interrupted Keenan's concentration when he gave his gong a wallop, sending the singer's game into disarray.

After being startled by the gong, Keenan screamed back at Carey, "What the fuck! What's wrong with you?!" And on Instagram, he captioned the video which captured the moment, "Damn, you son of a bitch@ Tryn [sic] ta [sic] get Jenga back here, ffs [for fuck's sake]."

In the footage, Keenan can be seen crouched behind the drum kit, lamenting over which piece to pull next. Fans were quick to reference the Lateralus song Schism in the comments, writing "I know the pieces fit".

Lastly, we've got a new merch idea for the band. How about releasing a line of Tool Jenga? You heard it here first, folks.

Check out the video below: