Watch Tool, QOTSA, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers supergroup rock benefit gig

Josh Homme, Danny Carey, Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Chaney, Andrew Watt join forces for all-star jam in Malibu

(Image credit: shaunconrad instagram)

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Tool’s Danny Carey, Red Hot Chili Pepper Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters, Chris Chaney from Jane's Addiction, Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone producer Andrew Watt and QOTSA’s Troy Van Leeuwen formed a one-off supergroup at the weekend to jam classic rock covers.

The cause which united the A-List California rockers on December 4 was a Bring Back The Arts benefit evening for Malibu Elementary School. Social media footage from the night shows Taylor Hawkins fronting the group for a raucous cover of Rod Stewart’s 1977 single Hot Legs, Josh Homme on lead vocals for QOTSA’s own Go With The Flow and Warren Zevon’s Werewolves of London, and a collective bash through Should I Stay Or Should I Go from The Clash’s 1982 album Combat Rock

We’re prepared to bet that a good time was had by all. 

Meanwhile, friend of all of the above, Dave Grohl recently wrapped his own covers series, bringing his 2021 Hanukkah Sessions series to a close with a cover of Kiss’ Rock And Roll All Nite, having previously shared covers by Van Halen, Amy Winehouse and more. 