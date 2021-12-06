Watch Dave Grohl salute his childhood heroes Kiss with a frankly silly version of Rock And Roll All Nite

Dave Grohl has paid tribute to Kiss on the final night of his 2021 Hanukkah Sessions series.

Grohl, who had a poster of Kiss atop New York’s Empire State Building on his bedroom wall as a child, dons make-up with his pal Greg Kurstin in order to deliver a gruff version of the larger-than-life New Yorkers’ evergreen party anthem Rock And Roll All Nite.

Introducing the clip on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel, Grohl writes: “Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!



Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…..)



We hope that this year’s batch of hits has brought a little joy to you, as it surely did to us!



Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah!



L’Chaim!!!!!!”

Having revisited their 2020 promise to cover songs by Jewish artists as a way of celebrating the Festival Of Lights, the past week has seen Grohl and Kurstin post their takes on classic tracks by Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel and Van Halen, with Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet joining the celebrations for a cover of Amy Winehouse’s Take The Box.