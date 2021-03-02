Watch this jazz drummer nail Lars Ulrich’s parts on Enter Sandman after one listen

Few things in life are as tedious as hearing non-drummers wang on about what a shit drummer Metallica’s Lars Ulrich is. But it’s pretty impressive when you see a fellow drummer absolutely nail the Danish sticksman’s playing after just one listen.



Ulrich himself would never claim that his Phil Rudd/Charlie Watts-inspired time-keeping on Enter Sandman is one of his more technically-complex drum patterns. But this clip of Larnell Lewis, drummer for Brooklyn, New York jazz-fusion outfit, Snarky Puppy, checking out the Dane’s technique, and then running through the drum parts of the Black Album’s lead single front-to-back after just one listen to the song is quite something.

Larnell Lewis, the floor is yours…

While we’re on the subject of Enter Sandman, here’s the full story behind Metallica’s 1991 hit single. And here it is re-imagined in the style of Rammstein, by gifted YouTuber Denis Pauna.

Meanwhile, Lars Ulrich recently promised Classic Rock magazine that the follow up to 2016’s Hardwired...To Self Destruct will be the best album Metallica have ever made.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest," Ulrich joked. "But all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it? In Metallica we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records."