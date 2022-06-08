Watch the teaser trailer for Rob Zombie's new movie, The Munsters

After terrifying cinema-goers for almost two decades with the likes of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie has released a teaser trailer for his most challenging project yet – his first-ever kid-friendly movie.

Written and directed by Zombie, The Munsters is based on the American sitcom of the same name, which was broadcast between 1964 and 1966. The classic show, which lasted for 70 episodes, is centred around a family of friendly monsters in the fictional city of Mockingbird Heights.

The 52-second trailer pays homage to the original show, and begins in black and white with Herman Munster crashing through the door of their family home. The character, based on Frankenstein’s Monster, is played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, who has also appeared in Zombie’s movies The Lords of Salem, 31, and 3 From Hell.

Proudly announcing that The Munsters are “now in living color”, the clip ends with Munster, Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) sitting listlessly on the sofa, before Grandpa mutters, “Well, now what?”.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that The Munsters would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong,” the former White Zombie frontman told The AV Club last March. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

No release date for The Munsters has been announced, but is expected later this year.

Watch the full trailer below: