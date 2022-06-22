Watch the spooky animated teaser for new Ozzy Osbourne single Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne has had some brutally bad luck over the past few years. Due to various illnesses and ailments, everything from a Parkinson's diagnosis to a nasty fall, plus the onset of a global pandemic, the Prince Of Darkness has been forced to cancel tours time and again. Just last Monday, Ozzy underwent major surgery which his wife and manager Sharon said would "determine the rest of his life". Thankfully, he's now in recovery and doing well.

On a more positive note, to keep his spirits high, Ozzy has been hard at work in the studio and creating new music.

Over recent months, he's been sharing the names of a stellar cast of guest stars on his forthcoming album, which include his former Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, QOTSA's Josh Homme, RHCP drummer Chad Smith and more.

Now, we've been offered a glimpse of what is to come via a short and spooky animated teaser video for the album's first single, Patient Number 9, which will reportedly drop on Friday. The post also sees legendary Spawn artist and Venom creator Todd McFarlane tagged, suggesting the video bears his fingerprints.

Check out the post below:

As for when the whole project will be released, Sharon O says it'll be this autumn.

“He’s finished another album which is coming out in September" she said recently. "And there we are. He’s busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy. He’ll never stop singing and writing. We’ve built him a big studio here, so he can do it all at home. And he can’t wait to come back, to be honest with you.”