Ozzy is "doing well" after major surgery

By ( ) published

"Your love means the world to him," says Sharon Osbourne in Twitter post

Ozzy Osbourne
(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images )

In an interview on TalkTV's The Talk last week, Sharon Osbourne announced that her husband Ozzy was to undergo a “very major operation” which would "determine the rest of his life".

The surgery took place in Los Angeles yesterday on June 13, and while no further details have been offered, it appears that the 73-year-old vocalist's operation has been a success. 

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery," reads a Twitter post from Sharon. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.” 

Simon Young
Simon Young

Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for over twenty years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic RockMetal HammerProg, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is available via Jawbone Press. 