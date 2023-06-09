Watch The Hives perform Hate To Say I Told You So on Howard Stern's show

The Hives played a blistering version of their classic Hate To Say I Told You So on The Howard Stern Show this week.

Appearing as guests on Stern's hit SiriusXM show, the Swedish rockers energetically performed the track, first released in 2000 before it went on to become their international breakthrough hit when it was re-released two years later.

Frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist told Stern: "This song is the song that broke us through on a global scale. The Hives have become old, wise souls trapped in young, sexy bodies. And so has their music."

Pro-shot footage of the performance can be watched below.

Almqvist appeared to be showing no ill effects from last week's incident which left him with blood pouring from his head after accidentally hitting himself with his microphone.

It happened in Manchester, England, where the band were opening for Arctic Monkeys at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The Hives recently released their first new music in over a decade, along with an entertainingly far-fetched story which they hope will explain exactly why they've been out-of-action.

New album, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, will be released on August 11, and was announced with the release of a video for new single Bogus Operandi.

On what fans can expect from the album, Almqvist says: "Who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that!

"That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement — and you can’t fake that shit."