Hives frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist was a bloody mess after run-in with wayward mic

The Hives frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist was left with blood pouring from his head after accidentally hitting himself with his microphone.

The band were opening for Arctic Monkeys at the first of two shows at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England, last night (June 2) when the incident happened.

Almqvist was swinging his mic around when his brother Niklas, aka Hives guitarist Niicholaus Arson, stepped on the cable and inadvertently caused the mic to smack into the vocalist's head.

Despite blood seeping from the wound, Howlin' Pelle powered through the set and later promised fans he'd be fine for tonight's second show.

He says: "I’m ok! Was swinging the mic at the show and Nicholaus accidentally stepped on the cable sending the mic into my face. The blood looked really cool but it wasn’t too bad. I’m taped up and its just a bump now. Let’s do it again tonight! Wohoo!!!"

The Hives recently released their first new music in over a decade, along with an entertainingly far-fetched story which they hope will explain exactly why they've been out-of-action.

New album, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, will be released on August 11, and was announced with the release of a video for new single Bogus Operandi.

On what fans can expect from the album, Almqvist says: "Who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that!

"That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement — and you can’t fake that shit."