Watch the epic trailer for Sabaton’s new board game A Battle Through History

Sabaton have unveiled their very own board game, A Battle Through History.



Co-created by bassist Pär Sundström in partnership with Scribabs, A Battle Through History sees each player assume the character of a time-traveling storyteller (a Sabaton), whose journey through historical eras enables them to relive epic battles alongside legendary troops and heroes. Players can deploy archers, tanks, airplanes, Vikings, and any other troops that they were able to conquer during their travels through the eras to support their epic adventures. By collecting precious Relics, they can enrich their knowledge and thus gain the points needed to triumph in the game.

Commenting upon the launch of A Battle Through History, Sabaton collectively say: "Each band member of Sabaton grew up with the tradition of board games and role playing games, and the blood of these games runs in our veins. Just as we carry the tradition of playing the metal we grew up with, we also now carry the tradition of keeping board games alive, along with the social interactions that it comes with.”

Due for release on December 13, A Battle Through History is available to pre-order from the band’s website.

In more traditional music news, the Swedes will release a new album, The War to End All Wars on March 4, via Nuclear Blast. The band will kick off a 26 city, 17 countries European tour on the same day, with The Hu and Lordi in tow.