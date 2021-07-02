Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band rip through Derek and the Dominos’ Tell the Truth

Tedeschi Trucks Band have released another video from the upcoming Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), their full album cover of Derek & The Dominos' classic Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs.

The latest release - Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad was released in May - is their cover of Tell The Truth, a song originally recorded in London in 1970 during the sessions for George Harrison's classic triple album All Things Must Pass. Produced by Phil Spector, it was released as the first Derek & The Dominos single, but became an instant collectors item after the band, dissatisfied with their performance, demanded that it be withdrawn from sale.

Tell The Truth was then re-recorded for Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs, an album released on November 9, 1970, the day Susan Tedeschi was born.

Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) was recorded on August 24, 2019 at the Lockin' Festival in Arrington, VA, during the second of two sets performed by the band, who were joined onstage for the set by Phish mainman Trey Anastasio and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, who's previously collaborated on several albums with Derek & The Dominos man Eric Clapton.

The album, which ends with a studio version of Thorn Tree In The Garden recorded by Trucks and Tedeschi, will be released on CD, triple vinyl, and as high-quality 24-bit, 192kHz digital files. It's released on July 16, and is available to pre-order now.

Tedeschi Trucks Band are currently on their Fireside Live tour, a series of COVID-compliant shows at reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins, and pod set-ups. Full dates below.

Jul 02: Frederick Showtime at the Drive-In, MD

Jul 03: Frederick Showtime at the Drive-In, MD

Jul 06: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 07: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT

Jul 09: Lafayette Apple Valley Park, NY

Jul 10: Lafayette Apple Valley Park, NY

Jul 11: Lafayette Apple Valley Park, NY

Jul 13: Ridgefield Playhouse Outdoor Stage, CT

Jul 14: Ridgefield Playhouse Outdoor Stage, CT

Jul 16: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 17: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 18: Elmer Appel Farm Arts & Music Center, NJ

Jul 20: Eatontown Concerts on the Green, NJ

Jul 21: Eatontown Concerts on the Green, NJ

Jul 23: Shelburne The Green at Shelburne Museum, VT

Jul 24: Martha’s Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Festival, MA

Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Jul 31: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Tickets are on sale now.