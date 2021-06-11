An ‘uber deluxe’ reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass can be yours for a mere £859.99

With a mere 197 ‘sleeps’ standing between us and the annual celebration of the birth of little baby Jesus, it’s probably high time that we all started turning our attention to considering what consumer item a significant other might purchase in order to display their love in a very real and tangible way.

We’re not suggesting that the gift of an £859.99 Uber Deluxe Edition of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass album is essential to proving the stability of a long-term loving partnership. But we‘re not not suggesting it either.

For argument’s sake, let’s see what one might expect, just in case.



The All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition includes the album on 8LP (180g) and 5CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc housed in an artisan designed wooden crate (approx. 12.4” X 12.4” X 17.5”). The collection explores the 1970 album sessions through 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes, offering an inside look into the creative process. The Blu-ray allows fans to experience the main album in high-res stereo, enveloping 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes.



The crate contains two books, an elaborate and expanded 96-page scrapbook curated by Olivia Harrison, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes, tape box images, a comprehensive track-by-track and more; while a second 44-page book chronicling the making of All Things Must Pass through extensive archival interviews with notes is also contained herein. The elegantly designed book pays homage to Harrison’s love of gardening and nature. The book also contains a wooden bookmark made from a felled Oak tree (Quercus Robur) in George’s Friar Park. This truly unique box will also contain 1/6 scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the iconic album cover, a limited edition illustration by musician and artist Klaus Voormann, as well as a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s “Light from the Great Ones” and Rudraksha beads, contained in individual custom-made boxes.

Other 50th anniversary editions of All Things Must Pass are also, available, obviously. Whatever.



We'll just drop the link to the big unit on the official George Harrison website here, just in case. No pressure, like.