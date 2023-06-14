Watch Tarja Turunen perform a beautiful cover of Linkin Park's Numb in a tiny church

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen has shared a stirring video of her performing Linkin Park classic Numb in a tiny church at Wacken in Germany, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from Tarja's upcoming Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church, a double live album recorded at a special one-off event from 2016 which opened the legendary Wacken Open Air metal festival, and which saw Tarja perform with just a cellist, violinist and pianist in front of a hand-picked audience of just 300 fans.

Alongside Linkin Park's Numb, which the nu metal icons originally released on 2003 sophomore album Meteora, Tarja also covers other iconic metal classics, including Metallica's The Unforgiven, Joe Satriani's Always With Me, Always With You and Rammstein's Ohne Dich, as well as tracks from Megadeth, Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot and In Flames, and Nightwish's Sleeping Sun and her own The Living End, I Walk Alone and Ave Maria.

Rocking Heels: Live Metal Church will be released through earMusic on August 11. The album will be a limited double vinyl edition, a CD digipak in LP-replica design and as a digital album.

You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Rocking Heels: Live Metal Church.

(Image credit: ear Music)

Tarja: Rocking Heels: Live Metal Church tracklisting

Side A

1. Always With Me, Always With You (Joe Satriani)

2. Numb (Linkin Park)

3. Alias (In Flames)

Side B

1. Vermillion Pt. 2 (Slipknot)

2. Trust (Megadeth)

3.Ohne Dich (Rammstein)

Side C

1. Afterlife (Avenged Sevenfold)

2. The Living End (Tarja)

3. The Unforgiven (Metallica)

Side D

1. Sleeping Sun (Nightwish)

2. I Walk Alone (Tarja)

3. Ave Maria (Tarja)