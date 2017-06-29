Watch Sonny Landreth deliver Soul Salvation live

Sonny Landreth has released a live performance video showcasing his track Soul Salvation exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song has been taken from the slide guitar virtuoso’s first new album in 12 years titled Recorded Live In Lafayette, which is out tomorrow (Friday, June 30) via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

The album will feature two live sets – one acoustic, the other electric.

A statement on the release explains: “After a dozen acclaimed albums, Sonny Landreth found himself at an artistic crossroads.

“He finally wanted to create the full-length acoustic collection his fans had long requested, but he was also itching to capture the sound of his stalwart electric trio augmented by a couple of his favourite collaborators. And the time was certainly right for an elastic, career-spanning double-live album.

“So Landreth and his longtime friends decided to do it all. Recorded Live In Lafayette is a 16-song opus that covers more musical ground than any single album ever could, as the singer-songwriter’s work stretches and twists across 93 minutes of full-band acoustic and electric bottleneck lightning.”

For the acoustic set, Landreth was joined onstage by Dave Ranson on ukulele bass, Brian Brignac on cajón, Steve Conn on accordion and Sam Broussard on acoustic guitar.

Landreth says: “It gives you a chance to explore those songs in a different way. The familiarity is there but I also wanted to turn those guys loose as much as possible.”

Recorded Live In Lafayette is now available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Sonny Landreth Recorded Live In Lafayette tracklist

Disc 1: Acoustic

Blues Attack Hell At Home Key To The Highway Creole Angel A World Away The High Side Bound By The Blues The U.S.S. Zydecoldsmobile

Disc 2: Electric

Back To Bayou Teche True Blue The Milky Way Home Brave New Girl Überesso Soul Salvation Walkin’ Blues The One And Only Truth

