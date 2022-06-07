Watch Serj Tankian’s video for pro-unity song Amber

By ( ) published

System Of A Down vocalist Serj Tankian releases a duet with Sevak Amroyan, focusing on the continuing struggles of the Armenian people

Serj Tankian Amber video
(Image credit: YouTube)

System Of A Down vocalist Serj Tankian has released a video for Amber, his touching duet with Sevak Amroyan.

The song explores the continuing struggles of the Armenian people – a subject close to Tankian’s heart, and one he regularly brings back into public consciousness. The English translation of the lyrics include the lines “Tissue covered mountains / We miss you, we miss you / Our stabbed and wounded land / We miss you, we miss you / Agreements can be altered / We are capable, we are capable.”

Tankian said he’d written the song after acting as an election monitor in Armenia in 2017. “I was so distraught by the slick theft of the elections before ever reaching the ballot box that I wrote this song as a response,” he said. “The lyrics, however, seem to be more poignant today, when Armenians are divided politically and socially following the devastating attack on Nagorno-Karabagh and Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey in 2020, and the continuous fallout over negotiations with those two dictatorial regimes. Amber's message is that of unity and harmony. Those are the only truly powerful weapons of the Armenian nation.”

Amroyan – a well-known Armenian singer – added: “Naturally I have listened to Serj Tankian’s music since childhood and always with a sense of pride. After getting acquainted with him, I realised that in addition to being an iconic musician he's also a very proud Armenian. I am happy about our collaboration and thankful to Serj that we’re singing Amber together. It’s a great honor for me.”

Watch the video below.

Martin Kielty

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band (opens in new tab), a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories (opens in new tab) about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.