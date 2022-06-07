Watch Serj Tankian’s video for pro-unity song Amber

System Of A Down vocalist Serj Tankian has released a video for Amber, his touching duet with Sevak Amroyan.

The song explores the continuing struggles of the Armenian people – a subject close to Tankian’s heart, and one he regularly brings back into public consciousness. The English translation of the lyrics include the lines “Tissue covered mountains / We miss you, we miss you / Our stabbed and wounded land / We miss you, we miss you / Agreements can be altered / We are capable, we are capable.”

Tankian said he’d written the song after acting as an election monitor in Armenia in 2017. “I was so distraught by the slick theft of the elections before ever reaching the ballot box that I wrote this song as a response,” he said. “The lyrics, however, seem to be more poignant today, when Armenians are divided politically and socially following the devastating attack on Nagorno-Karabagh and Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey in 2020, and the continuous fallout over negotiations with those two dictatorial regimes. Amber's message is that of unity and harmony. Those are the only truly powerful weapons of the Armenian nation.”

Amroyan – a well-known Armenian singer – added: “Naturally I have listened to Serj Tankian’s music since childhood and always with a sense of pride. After getting acquainted with him, I realised that in addition to being an iconic musician he's also a very proud Armenian. I am happy about our collaboration and thankful to Serj that we’re singing Amber together. It’s a great honor for me.”

Watch the video below.