“I was that kid making riffs all day in my bedroom p***ing off the neighbours.” Royal Blood take a trip down memory lane in a preview of new documentary Shouting Through The Letterhole

Royal Blood are offering fans a chance to journey back in time with the imminent release of Shouting Through The Letterhole, a documentary feature celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.



Royal Blood, the album, was released by Warners in the UK on August 25, 2014, and went on to sell 600,000 copies in the UK alone, topping the British album charts, and receiving glowing praise from rock legends Jimmy Page and Lars Ulrich, among others.

"When the band first started, we really didn't have any agenda or any sort of expectations, other than to enjoy ourselves really," vocalist/bassist Mike Kerr admits in a teaser clip for the documentary posted today on the band's social media channels.



The clip features footage of Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher in the studio with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Killing Joke) working on the record.



Looking back on the band's formation, Kerr says, “I was that kid making riffs all day in my bedroom pissing off the neighbours. You can imagine my excitement the first time I met Ben. I’d never seen anyone play drums like that before. Ever.”



Shouting Through The Letterhole is set to premiere on the band's YouTube channel on August 15, at 2pm UK time.

Watch the clip below:

And you can watch Mike Kerr choose the five songs which best define his band in their first decade in the interview with Louder below:

