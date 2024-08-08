“I was that kid making riffs all day in my bedroom p***ing off the neighbours.” Royal Blood take a trip down memory lane in a preview of new documentary Shouting Through The Letterhole

By
published

Royal Blood will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their hugely successful debut album with an archival documentary

Royal Blood
(Image credit: Joeseth Carter)

Royal Blood are offering fans a chance to journey back in time with the imminent release of Shouting Through The Letterhole, a documentary feature celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Royal Blood, the album, was released by Warners in the UK on August 25, 2014, and went on to sell 600,000 copies in the UK alone, topping the British album charts, and receiving glowing praise from rock legends Jimmy Page and Lars Ulrich, among others.

"When the band first started, we really didn't have any agenda or any sort of expectations, other than to enjoy ourselves really," vocalist/bassist Mike Kerr admits in a teaser clip for the documentary posted today on the band's social media channels.

The clip features footage of Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher in the studio with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Killing Joke) working on the record.

Looking back on the band's formation, Kerr says, “I was that kid making riffs all day in my bedroom pissing off the neighbours. You can imagine my excitement the first time I met Ben. I’d never seen anyone play drums like that before. Ever.”

Shouting Through The Letterhole is set to premiere on the band's YouTube channel on August 15, at 2pm UK time.

Watch the clip below:

A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk)

A photo posted by on

And you can watch Mike Kerr choose the five songs which best define his band in their first decade in the interview with Louder below:

A Guide To Royal Blood's Most Important Songs - In Their Own Words - YouTube A Guide To Royal Blood's Most Important Songs - In Their Own Words - YouTube
Watch On
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.