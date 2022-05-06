Watch Roger Waters surprise a New York audience with an acoustic collaboration on Pink Floyd's Mother

Former Pink Floyd vocalist/bassist Roger Waters surprised New York gig-goers on Wednesday (May 4) by joining Brooklyn indie-pop artists Lucius onstage at their homecoming show at New York's Beacon Theatre to perform Floyd classic Mother.

The duo, comprised of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, have previously toured with Waters, who made his appearance during the encore section of the gig to perform the track from The Wall.

Watch the footage shot by YouTuber Robert Acosta below:

Waters' former bandmates recently re-emerged to release a new single Hey Hey Rise Up with all proceeds going to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

The new single sees David Gilmour and Nick Mason joined by long time Pink Floyd bass player Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards and features vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox.

The song, which was recorded in David Gilmour's barn, uses Khlyvnyuk's vocals from an Instagram post of him singing Ukrainian WWI protest song The Red Viburnum In The Meadow in an empty Sofiyskaya Square in Kyiv. The title of the Pink Floyd track is taken from the last line of the song which translates as ‘Hey Hey Rise up and rejoice’.