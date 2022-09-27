Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers play three songs at New York's iconic Apollo Theater

The Red Hot Hot Chili Peppers have released videos of three songs performed at New York's Apollo Theater earlier this month. The show was originally broadcast live on the subscriber-only SiriusXM channel Whole Lotta Red Hot (opens in new tab).

The pro-shot footage of the band's performances of Dani California, These Are The Ways and Here Ever After was filmed at the famed Harlem venue earlier this month as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, which places well-known bands in small, iconic venues. Previous shows in the series have included Def Leppard at the Whisky Ago Go in Los Angeles, Dave Matthews at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, and Måneskin at The House of X at Public in New York City.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers finished the US leg of their Global Stadium Tour at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, at the weekend, but will return to action at this year's Austin City Limits festival in Texas, which takes place across two weekends next month, with the Chili Peppers playing October 9 and 16. In the new year, they'll head down under for a run of shows in New Zealand and Australia (full dates below).

In July, the band announced the release of a new album Return Of The Dream Canteen. The album will arrive on October 14, just six months after the release of 12th album Unlimited Love.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Global Stadium Tour

Jan 21: Auckland Mt. Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 26: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 29: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Feb 02: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Feb 07: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Feb 12: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).