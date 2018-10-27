Trending

Watch Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody performed in 42 different styles

By Classic Rock  

YouTuber Anthony Vincent does the Queen classic in the style of Ozzy Osbourne, System Of A Down, Johnny Cash and more...

If the internet is a place where people can pretend to be the person they want to be, then Anthony Vincent, a.k.a. 10 Second Song Guy, is way ahead of the rest of us.  

Over the last few years Vincent has built a substantial following for taking songs by one act and performing them in the style of another. 10 pop songs in the style of Metallica? Yep, that's him. Lady Gaga in the style of Iron Maiden? That's him too. Led Zeppelin, Green Day, Blue Oyster Cult and more performed in the style of Ghost? You get the gist.

Now he's attempting to capitalise on the zeitgeist with his latest production, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody performed in a jaw-dropping 42 different styles, including Ozzy Osbourne, System Of A Down, The Clash, Bad Religion, Ghost, Muse, Tool, Prince, Nirvana and Dream Theater. 

"I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song," says Anthony. "Being away from social media was very good for me an I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media."

The complete list of styles featured in this latest video is below.

  1. Queen 
  2. Anthony Vincent 
  3. The Chordettes 
  4. Johnny Cash 
  5. David Bowie 
  6. Ozzy Osbourne 
  7. Frank Sinatra 
  8. Sam Cooke 
  9. Boyz II Men 
  10. Daft Punk 
  11. Janis Joplin 
  12. Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime) 
  13. Skrillex 
  14. Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version) 
  15. Kenny G 
  16. Bobby McFerrin 
  17. Star Wars 
  18. N.W.A. 
  19. Kendrick Lamar 
  20. System Of A Down 
  21. Elvis Presley 
  22. Bollywood 
  23. Bad Religion 
  24. Bruno Mars 
  25. Death Grips 
  26. Chuck Berry 
  27. Michael jackson 
  28. The Clash 
  29. Ray Charles 
  30. Aretha Franklin 
  31. Soggy Bottom Boys 
  32. Death 
  33. ABBA 
  34. Ghost 
  35. Muse
  36. Vitas 
  37. Medieval Music 
  38. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons 
  39. Tool 
  40. Prince 
  41. Nirvana
  42. Dream Theater

The debut album by Anthony's hair metal band Riptide, Wetter The Better, is available online.

