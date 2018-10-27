Watch Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody performed in 42 different styles

If the internet is a place where people can pretend to be the person they want to be, then Anthony Vincent, a.k.a. 10 Second Song Guy, is way ahead of the rest of us.

Over the last few years Vincent has built a substantial following for taking songs by one act and performing them in the style of another. 10 pop songs in the style of Metallica? Yep, that's him. Lady Gaga in the style of Iron Maiden? That's him too. Led Zeppelin, Green Day, Blue Oyster Cult and more performed in the style of Ghost? You get the gist.

Now he's attempting to capitalise on the zeitgeist with his latest production, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody performed in a jaw-dropping 42 different styles, including Ozzy Osbourne, System Of A Down, The Clash, Bad Religion, Ghost, Muse, Tool, Prince, Nirvana and Dream Theater.

"I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song," says Anthony. "Being away from social media was very good for me an I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media."

The complete list of styles featured in this latest video is below.

Queen Anthony Vincent The Chordettes Johnny Cash David Bowie Ozzy Osbourne Frank Sinatra Sam Cooke Boyz II Men Daft Punk Janis Joplin Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime) Skrillex Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version) Kenny G Bobby McFerrin Star Wars N.W.A. Kendrick Lamar System Of A Down Elvis Presley Bollywood Bad Religion Bruno Mars Death Grips Chuck Berry Michael jackson The Clash Ray Charles Aretha Franklin Soggy Bottom Boys Death ABBA Ghost Muse Vitas Medieval Music Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tool Prince Nirvana Dream Theater