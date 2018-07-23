Watch Led Zeppelin, Green Day, Blue Oyster Cult and more performed in the style of Ghost

Famed web loon 10-Second Song Guy is at it again. Not content with confounding the internet with such triumphs as System Of A Down In The Style Of The Spice Girls, 10 Songs In The Style Of Korn and Pop Songs In The Style Of Metallica, he's reached deep into the recesses of his remarkable brain for new ideas.

This time it's songs performed in the style of of everyone's favourite Satanic pop-rockers Ghost. Aided and abetted by mysterious guitarist ERock, 10SSG dons the Papa pancake and performs a series of songs including Lady Gaga's Bad Romance, Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven, Green Day's Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, Creed's Higher, and Abba's Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight).

The devilish duo have also released a full version of their take on Blue Oyster Cult's Don't Fear The Reaper in the style of Ghost, but at this point it's all getting a bit meta. Whatever next? 10-Second Sound Guy performing Blue Oyster Cult performing in the style of Ghost performing in the style of Blue Oyster Cult?

To be honest, we hope so.