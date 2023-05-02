Watch pro-shot footage of Tool, Primus and QOTSA members covering Ænima

A pro-shot video showing members of Primus, Tool and Queens of the Stone Age covering Tool's Ænima has been released.

Primus were joined by Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, at a benefit concert at The Belasco in Los Angeles last month.

The show was set up to raise funds for renowned director, animator and writer Jimmy Hayward (Finding Nemo, Toy Story), who is receiving treatment for cancer.

Previously, fan-filmed footage of the show was uploaded to YouTube. Now Primus have shared pro-shot footage of the Ænima cover.

The show's setlist comprised of six Primus songs and four covers. For the covers, Primus and friends also played through renditions of AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie, King Crimson’s Thela Hun Ginjeet and Led Zeppelin’s 1969 classic Moby Dick.

During the Zeppelin track, Carey and Primus’ Tim Alexander engaged in a drum battle.

Primus frontman Les Claypool said in a statement before the event: “Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us. Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward.

"Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time.

"It is at this time that we in Primus and some of Jimmy’s good friends in the music/entertainment world have decided to give a ‘brother a hand,’ and do a live performance in his honour and for the benefit of his family."

Setlist:

Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers

Groundhog’s Day

Too Many Puppies

Here Come The Bastards

Thela Hun Ginjeet (King Crimson cover)

Ænema (Tool cover)

Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)

Moby Dick (Led Zeppelin cover)

My Name Is Mud

Southbound Pachyderm