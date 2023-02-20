Watch Ozzy play Horizon Call of the Mountain on the new Playstation VR 2 headset

Despite his recent announcement from touring, Ozzy Osbourne is quickly carving a name for himself as the go-to man in the world of advertising.

The Trick or Treat and Little Nicky star recently appeared in an ad for workplace software company Workday which aired during the Super Bowl, and now it's time for Playstation to rely on his talents as they launch their PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset.

"Did this spot with the Playstation team," tweets Ozzy. "We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing."

In the ad, Sharon – holding a bat plush toy – walks into the living room to ask Ozzy if he's going to help her finish packing the house before the couple return to live in England. That can wait, he suggests, as he'd prefer to pop on his virtual reality goggles and play Horizon Call of the Mountain.

"I'm very technical these days," he says to his bemused wife, as he prepares to enter a digital world of dinosaurs and swooping Stormbirds.

The ad ends with a shot of the vocalist still playing the game in an empty living room, save for an armchair and TV set.

Watch the clip below.

In other Ozzy news, it was revealed that Steve Vai recorded a full album with the Sabbath singer in 1995 but says it's unlikely that it will be released.

The pair worked on the Ozzmosis song My Little Man and "got carried away" writing and recording new material before Epic asked Ozzy to complete his seventh studio effort.