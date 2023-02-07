Watch Ozzy, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Gary Clark Jr. poke fun at corporate 'bro-speak' in hilarious 'Rock Star' TV ad

Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss' Paul Stanley, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett and Billy Idol want corporate bros to get the fuck off their stages, metaphorically speaking.

That's the concept of a hilarious new advert from US human resources and financial management firm Workday scheduled to air during TV coverage of Super Bowl LVII, taking place on Sunday (February 12).

Workday posted the ad on YouTube today (February 7), with the caption: 'Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles. So when the business world starts calling execs “rock stars” for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.'

"Hey, corporate types, would you stop calling each other rock stars?" Paul Stanley asks as the advert opens with him standing before an adoring crowd.



The scene then cuts to a pair of office 'bros' cupping one another's balls - again, metaphorically speaking we should stress - as they hail one another for their bad-ass business acumen, or whatever.

"Rock stars," scoffs Stanley, rolling his eyes. "Please..."

"Do you know what it takes to be a rock star?" Joan Jett chips in. "I was on the road since I was 16...



"I've trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries," adds an indignant Billy Idol, standing in a mocked-up and undeniably trashed hotel room.

"I've done my share of bad things," Ozzy interjects. "Also, your share of bad things."



"Oh Ted in finance, you're a rock star," he mocks, in a whiny voice.

The ad was teased last week with a clip of a shirt-and-tie wearing 'Oswald' causing a stir as the 'new guy' in a US office.



We'll let you watch how the full ad unfolds below:

Super Bowl LVII takes place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on Kansas City Chiefs.



Ozzy Osbourne expressed his delight after picking up two Grammy Awards during the annual ceremony in Los Angeles last Sunday., Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9, and Best Metal Performance for single Degradation Rules.

“I’m one lucky motherfucker to have won the Best Rock Album Grammy,” says Ozzy in a statement. “I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album. Winning the ‘Best Metal Performance’ was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.”