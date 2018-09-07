Watch new trailer for upcoming Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody

A brand new tailer for the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released.

The film starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, will receive its world premiere at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on October 23, with the new clip focusing on the band working on Bohemian Rhapsody in the studio.

Watch the trailer below.

The movie is said to be “a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.”

And to mark the new trailer’s release, Queen have given details on how fans can get their hands on tickets for next month’s premiere.

They say in a statement: “Join us at the world premiere! Book your tickets to the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody in London on the 23rd October at the SSE Arena, Wembley – 48 hours before they go on general sale on Monday 10th September!”

Tickets will be available through Queen’s official website.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Queen will release the official soundtrack to the film on October 19.

The 22-track collection will feature previously unreleased audio from the band’s celebrated Live Aid performance in 1985, new versions of old favourites and a selection of songs from the band’s back catalogue.

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare

2. Somebody To Love

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile)

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow)

5. Killer Queen

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris)

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

8. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon)

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio)

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix)

12. Another One Bites The Dust

13. I Want To Break Free

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

15. Who Wants To Live Forever

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid)

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid)

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid)

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid)

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid)

21. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited

22. The Show Must Go On