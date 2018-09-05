Queen to release official Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Queen have revealed that they’ll release the official soundtrack to upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody.

The news comes on what would have been frontman Freddie Mercury’s 72nd birthday, with the 22-track collection featuring previously unreleased audio from the band’s celebrated Live Aid performance in 1985.

In addition to Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall and We Are The Champions from Wembley Stadium will be other rare live Queen tracks, new versions of old favourites and a selection of songs from the band’s back catalogue.

The album was produced by Brian May and Roger Taylor, with Justin Shirley-Smith, Kris Fredriksson and Joshua J Macrae were on engineering and co-production duties, while Adam Ayan and Bob Ludwig handled mastering.

The soundtrack will be released on CD, LP, cassette and on digital platforms on October 19 via Virgin/Hollywood Records – four days before Bohemian Rhapsody’s world premiere in the UK.

The film is said to be “a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury”.

It stars Rami Malek as Mercury, Gwilym Lee as May, Ben Hardy as Taylor, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon and Lucy Boynton as Mercury's lifelong companion Mary Austin.

Bohemian Rhapsody was first announced in 2010, but had been in development hell following the acrimonious departure of Sacha Baron Cohen – who was originally due to play Mercury – in 2013.

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare

2. Somebody To Love

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile)

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow)

5. Killer Queen

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris)

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

8. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon)

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio)

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix)

12. Another One Bites The Dust

13. I Want To Break Free

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

15. Who Wants To Live Forever

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid)

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid)

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid)

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid)

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid)

21. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited

22. The Show Must Go On