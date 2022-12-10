Watch Mr. Bungle's The Night They Came Home for free

Mr. Bungle have made their Halloween 2020 show The Night They Came Home available to view for free on YouTube.

The entire set, including an opening performance from comedian Neil Hamburger, is streaming now on Ipecac Recordings' YouTube page. Ipecac is the label co-founded by Mr Bungle and Faith No More frontman Mike Patton.

But be quick, as it appears the show will only be streaming free for a limited time.

Directed by Jack Bennett, and clocking in just south of a two hour running time, The Night They Came Home features Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo alongside original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance.

Mr. Bungle placed an ‘R’ (‘Restricted’) rating on the original event, and warned prospective viewers of “violence, gore, blasphemy, witchcraft, nerds, bunny nudity and vomiting.”

The show is available in physical formats as a CD, Blu-ray, CD + DVD, VHS and digitally. The CD portion features remastered audio, while the film features the band’s performance, Hamburger's set, three Mr Bungle music videos (for Raping Your Mind, Eracist, and Sudden Death), and extended behind-the-scenes footage.

The VHS release was limited to 1000 copies and is an edited, performance-only portion of the film.

In 2020, Mr. Bungle released their fourth studio album, Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. It was their first new release in 21 years, although the songs originally appeared on the band's early demo and were professionally re-recorded for the 2020 release.

Metal Hammer said of the album: "Unsurprisingly, this rips harder than 99% of every thrash record you’ve ever heard. As brilliantly off-beam as ever but crushing like never before, Mr. Bungle have turned a noble but nostalgic exercise into one of 2020’s most exhilarating metal records. Heroes."

The band are currently on tour in South America, with one US date lined up for 2023 so far.

Dec 10: Teatro Coliseo, Santiago, Chile

Dec 12: Knotfest, Santiago, Chile

Dec 13: Teatro Centenario, La Serena, Chile

Dec 15: Teatro Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Dec 18: Knotfest, Sao Paolo, Brazil

May 13: Sick New World Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada