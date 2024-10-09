Watch Motley Crue get dumped out the back of a garbage truck on the Sunset Strip as they arrive for intimate Troubadour show

Gone are the days of rockstars stumbling out of limos ahead of their shows. Earlier this week, the ever-sleazy Motley Crue made a not-so-grand entrance by instead rolling out of the back of a garbage truck before performing at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Currently, the self-proclaimed White Trash Circus are in the midst of their Höllywood Takeöver, a three show-stint on their home turf of Los Angeles, which kicked off on Monday (October 7) with their Troubadour show. The run will continue tonight (October 9) at The Roxy and on October 11 with a final performance at The Whisky A Go Go.

Posting the moment onto their social media, Motley Crue exit the vehicle onto the Sunset Strip, with the help of boiler-suited garbage men emblazoned with the initials 'DOW' on their backs - standing for Dögs Of War, the pseudonym the LA rockers adopted earlier this year for their secret show in London.

In the footage, Tommy Lee stumbles out surrounded by piles of garbage bags and other discarded items, including a wedding dress, a bra, a mattress and a pair of heels, followed by his bandmates, before they together make their way into the 500-capacity venue while being greeted by photographers and fans.

Coinciding with their Höllywood Takeöver is the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, which will see the band auctioning off the instruments played at the three shows, as well as tickets and personal items to raise money for various charities, including Covenant House, a non-profit organization supporting young people experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this week, Motley Crue released the new EP Cancelled, made up of three songs, including Dögs Of War, a cover of Beastie Boys classic Fight For Your Right (To Party!) and the title-track, the latter inspired by the band's surprise at never having been affected by cancel culture.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast in 2023, Tommy Lee said of the track: "There was this article that was like, 'How did Motley Crue ever not get cancelled?'.

"And we were like, 'Fuck, we've gotta write a song about that because we didn't ever get it.' We snuck in under the whatever threshold, wherever that was, where we got away with fucking murder."

Watch Motley Crue's trashy entrance below: