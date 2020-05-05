Metallica revisit their epic House Of Vans show from 2016

Metallica take their bow following the House Of Vans show in London

Metallica have shared the latest episode of their Metallica Mondays series.

The band have been streaming some of their favourite performances from their back catalogue every week to keep fans entertained during the current lockdown.

This week, Metallica took a trip back in time to November 18, 2016, when they played an epic set in front of 600 fans at London’s House Of Vans to mark the launch of their studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Speaking about the concert venue, bassist Robert Trujillo says: “One of the best, coolest, most surreal skate parks on the planet because it’s underground. They’ve got a great museum and a lot of history – old photos from people I knew from when I grew up in the west side of Los Angeles.”

As for the show itself, he adds: “Thrash, style, punk old-school show, with a wooden stage. I remember James Hetfield being bummed at soundcheck because it was a bit boomy down there, but once the crowd came in, it really helped settle the sound. It had a lot of soul, attack and vibe – that show was all vibe.

“It’s an incredible show to see and it really kicked off the Hardwired tour – it was the launch pad for what we were about to experience over the next three years. Great memories.”

The show saw the band open with their cover of Budgie classic Breadfan and proceed to tear through tracks including Battery, Master Of Puppets, Enter Sandman, Whiskey In The Jar and Harvester Of Sorrow.

And, as November 18 is guitarist Kirk Hammett’s birthday, fans got to see him plastered with cream pies during the final song, Seek & Destroy.

Watch the full concert below.

Last week, drummer Lars Ulrich said is could be possible for Metallica to record an album in quarantine if the coronavirus lockdown continued for a significant period of time.