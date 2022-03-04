Watch Metallica power through Wherever I May Roam at their first 2022 gig

Metallica have shared footage from their first gig of 2022, showing the quartet crushing Black Album rager Wherever I May Roam.

The pro-shot, high quality video was filmed at the Californian band's February 25 show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, their first show since their mammoth 40th Anniversary celebrations in San Francisco in December 2021.

Watch it below.

Alongside Wherever I May Roam, Metallica stacked their Las Vegas setlist with familiar standards including Whiplash, Master Of Puppets, For Whom The Bell Tolls and Sad But True.

Support on the night came from Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet, who have also recently been announced as special guests on more Metallica stadium shows coming this summer, their August 11 appearance at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY and an August 14 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA.

For the full scoop on Metallica's first gig of the year, check out our detailed rundown of the night, featuring more fan-filmed footage.