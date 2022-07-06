Watch Megadeth tear it up in Germany

Megadeth have released an official video recap of their recent live shows in Germany, ahead of the release of their new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, which is out September 2.

The video shows the band tearing it up through Berlin and Düsseldorf, and includes behind-the-scenes footage as well as live clips. You can watch the video below.

The much-anticipated The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! has been six years in the making and is available for pre-order now. The first single from the album, We’ll Be Back, was released last month and was accompanied by We’ll Be Back: Chapter I, an action-packed short film that was produced by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and chronicles the origins of the band's iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

(Image credit: Ume)

Megadeth are the cover stars on the new issue of Metal Hammer, that's out now. In an exclusive interview, Dave Mustaine opens up about what the record means for the future of Megadeth, his thoughts on the departure of Dave Ellefson last year, what keeps him ticking as he marches into his seventh decade and much, much more. It's available in shops now and you can order your copy online here (opens in new tab).