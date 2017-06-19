Trending

Watch Max and Jay Weinberg play together in TV ad

By News  

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg and son Jay from Slipknot play drums together in new Guitar Center advert

Max and Jay Weinberg
Max and Jay Weinberg

Drummers Max Weinberg and his son Jay can be seen playing together in a new TV advert.

The clip shows Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band drummer Max and Jay from Slipknot pound the skins in an ad for US instrument retailer Guitar Center.

Jay says: “I take any opportunity I get to see them play and to see him drum because I always learn something. When you look at what he’s been able to accomplish and is still accomplishing, that’s a major source of inspiration for me.”

Max adds: “It was great fun for me as a father to be loading up a van or a car and taking him to his own recording session – because it’s something my father did and it’s something that brought us even closer together and has continued to this day.”

At a Bruce Springsteen show in Germany in 2014, Jay replaced his father for the track Radio Nowhere – and Max admitted the performance, which can be seen below, was so impressive that he stole some of his son’s ideas.

Max said: “I never play that song without thinking of Jay because everyone says that Jay just kicked my ass on that song and played it so much better than I did. I stole a lot of the licks he used on that song.”

As for Jay’s abilities, Max added: “Jay is an unbelievable drummer. Two years in a row he’s been named the best metal drummer out there.

“Slipknot have very dedicated fans and their music is intense, and I like intense music. It’s complicated. I couldn’t do it. I’ve seen him up close and I don’t know how he does it.

“I had nothing to to do with it. He taught himself. He’ll be 27 this year and he’s just a killer drummer and a great kid. It’s so much fun for me to see him play, and he’s a virtual artist.”

Drummer Max Weinberg praises son Jay’s style in Slipknot