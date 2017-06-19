Watch Max and Jay Weinberg play together in TV ad

Drummers Max Weinberg and his son Jay can be seen playing together in a new TV advert.

The clip shows Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band drummer Max and Jay from Slipknot pound the skins in an ad for US instrument retailer Guitar Center.

Jay says: “I take any opportunity I get to see them play and to see him drum because I always learn something. When you look at what he’s been able to accomplish and is still accomplishing, that’s a major source of inspiration for me.”

Max adds: “It was great fun for me as a father to be loading up a van or a car and taking him to his own recording session – because it’s something my father did and it’s something that brought us even closer together and has continued to this day.”

At a Bruce Springsteen show in Germany in 2014, Jay replaced his father for the track Radio Nowhere – and Max admitted the performance, which can be seen below, was so impressive that he stole some of his son’s ideas.

Max said: “I never play that song without thinking of Jay because everyone says that Jay just kicked my ass on that song and played it so much better than I did. I stole a lot of the licks he used on that song.”

As for Jay’s abilities, Max added: “Jay is an unbelievable drummer. Two years in a row he’s been named the best metal drummer out there.

“Slipknot have very dedicated fans and their music is intense, and I like intense music. It’s complicated. I couldn’t do it. I’ve seen him up close and I don’t know how he does it.

“I had nothing to to do with it. He taught himself. He’ll be 27 this year and he’s just a killer drummer and a great kid. It’s so much fun for me to see him play, and he’s a virtual artist.”

Drummer Max Weinberg praises son Jay’s style in Slipknot