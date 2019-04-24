Watch Machine Head lay down the heavy live in the studio

Machine Head have released a video showing Robb Flynn, Jared MacEachearn, Chris Kontos and Logan Mader laying down their track A Thousand Lies live in the studio.

The band announced in March that they would play live shows this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Burn My Eyes with old members Kontos and Mader, and later revealed to Kerrang that the four of them had also re-recorded the full album to mark the occasion.

They followed that news with a video showcasing Davidian, and now they’ve revealed A Thousand Lies from the studio sessions.

Check out the footage below.

Speaking about their plans going forward, vocalist and guitarist Flynn told Kerrang: “We plan on dripping that out song-by-song. It’ll probably be digital-only – just something cool to help celebrate. We filmed ourselves doing it so there’ll probably be some playthrough videos, too.”

He added: “It’s so cool seeing us playing those songs again for the first time. There are mistakes, but we just left them in. It was just part of this really special, fun, positive moment.”

Machine Head’s Burn My Eyes tour will run throughout October and November.

Machine Head 2019 tour dates

Oct 05: Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub, Germany

Oct 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 09: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 11: Wuerzburg Posthalle, Germany

Oct 12: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Oct 14: Bochum Ruhr Congress, Germany

Oct 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 16: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 18: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 19: Warsaw Progressja, Poland

Oct 20: Budapest Baba Negra, Hungary

Oct 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Oct 23: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 25: Milan Live Club, Italy

Oct 26: Padova Hall, Italy

Oct 27: Luxembourg Lux Expo, Luxembourg

Oct 29: Paris Le Trianon, France

Oct 31: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 2: London Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 4: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 5: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 7: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Nov 8: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland