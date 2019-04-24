Watch Machine Head lay down the heavy live in the studio

Machine Head have released a video showing Robb Flynn, Jared MacEachearn, Chris Kontos and Logan Mader laying down their track A Thousand Lies live in the studio.
The band announced in March that they would play live shows this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Burn My Eyes with old members Kontos and Mader, and later revealed to Kerrang that the four of them had also re-recorded the full album to mark the occasion.
They followed that news with a video showcasing Davidian, and now they’ve revealed A Thousand Lies from the studio sessions.
Check out the footage below.
Speaking about their plans going forward, vocalist and guitarist Flynn told Kerrang: “We plan on dripping that out song-by-song. It’ll probably be digital-only – just something cool to help celebrate. We filmed ourselves doing it so there’ll probably be some playthrough videos, too.”
He added: “It’s so cool seeing us playing those songs again for the first time. There are mistakes, but we just left them in. It was just part of this really special, fun, positive moment.”
Machine Head’s Burn My Eyes tour will run throughout October and November.
Machine Head 2019 tour dates
Oct 05: Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub, Germany
Oct 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 09: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Oct 11: Wuerzburg Posthalle, Germany
Oct 12: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Oct 14: Bochum Ruhr Congress, Germany
Oct 15: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 16: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 18: Gdansk B90, Poland
Oct 19: Warsaw Progressja, Poland
Oct 20: Budapest Baba Negra, Hungary
Oct 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Oct 23: Lyon Le Radiant, France
Oct 25: Milan Live Club, Italy
Oct 26: Padova Hall, Italy
Oct 27: Luxembourg Lux Expo, Luxembourg
Oct 29: Paris Le Trianon, France
Oct 31: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 2: London Academy Brixton, UK
Nov 4: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK
Nov 5: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 7: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK
Nov 8: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland