Watch Machine Head play Davidian in the studio with Burn My Eyes members

Machine Head have released a video showing Robb Flynn, Jared MacEachearn, Chris Kontos and Logan Mader playing Davidian live in the studio.

The band announced last month that they’d head out on tour later this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Burn My Eyes with old members Kontos and Mader, and later revealed to Kerrang that the four of them had also re-recorded the full album.

Now the first clip has been released, with Machine Head promising that more will soon follow.

Vocalist and guitarist Flynn told Kerrang: “We plan on dripping that out song-by-song. It’ll probably be digital-only – just something cool to help celebrate. We filmed ourselves doing it so there’ll probably be some playthrough videos, too.”

He added: “It’s so cool seeing us playing those songs again for the first time. There are mistakes, but we just left them in. It was just part of this really special, fun, positive moment.”

Check out the studio performance below.

Machine Head also recently released a 50-minute studio video showing the four members playing and discussing the album.

Machine Head 2019 tour dates

Oct 05: Sick Arena Musikclub, Freiburg, DE

Oct 07: 013, Tilburg, NL

Oct 09: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Oct 11: Posthalle, Wuerzburg, DE

Oct 12: Haus Auensee, Leipzig, DE

Oct 14: Ruhr Congress, Bochum, DE

Oct 15: Zenith, Munich, DE

Oct 16: Gasometer, Vienna, AT

Oct 18: B90, Gdansk, PL

Oct 19: Progressja, Warsaw, PL

Oct 20: Baba Negra, Budapest, HU

Oct 22: Komplex, Zurich, CH

Oct 23: Le Radiant, Lyon, FR

Oct 25: Live Club, Milan, IT

Oct 26: Hall, Padova, IT

Oct 27: Lux Expo, Luxembourg

Oct 29: Le Trianon, Paris, FR

Oct 31: Forest National, Brussels, BE

Nov 2: Academy Brixton, London, UK

Nov 4: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Nov 5: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Nov 7: Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK

Nov 8: Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE