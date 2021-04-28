Watch Lars Ulrich, Brian Johnson, The Edge discuss the power of live music in Dave Grohl’s What Drives Us doc

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, U2 guitarist The Edge and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea are among the rock stars featured in a new trailer for Dave Grohl’s forthcoming What Drives Us documentary.

Soundtracked by AC/DC classic For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), and featuring live footage from Nirvana, Slayer, Aerosmith and more, the clip finds some of rock’s most famous faces waxing lyrical about the appeal of performing onstage for a live audience.

“You live for those moments onstage, and you live for that connection to other people that are like you,” says Lars Ulrich, while Brian Johnson states, “Rock ’n’ roll, it gives you the power, the force, that wonderful adrenaline rush.”



“Playing to an audience is like… it’s some kind of other dimension,” reckons St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark), while The Edge says, “Rock ’n’ roll is the unique opportunity to scream to the world, ‘I am here, I exist.'”



“Only one reason you do that shit,” adds Flea, “’cause you fucking love it.”

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Foo Fighters’ frontman Grohl says. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘Why? What drives us?’”

What Drives Us will premiere on April 30, as part of the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.