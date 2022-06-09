Watch Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe take part in an unusual TikTok science experiment

It's Randy Blythe, Science Guy as he teams up with epidemiologist Dr Kat

Randy Blythe
Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe is seen carrying out a science experiment in a new TikTok video.

It’s hosted by epidemiologist Dr Kat, who was asked by a follower about ventilation on aeroplanes but wasn’t planning to fly in the near future. “I recruited a friend to help me answer this question,” she explains, before Blythe appears.

He uses a CO2 monitor during his journey from outside the airport to inside the plane, watching the level increase from 519 parts per million to 1966ppm by the time the flight is boarded. After peaking at 2053ppm on takeoff the air filets kick in and it drops back to 1340, before rising slowly again.

“Due to these onboard CO2 readings I highly recommend masking with an N95/KN95 mask on flights,” Dr Kat concludes, and said Blythe was the “best research assistant ever!”

Lamb Of God just announced new album Omens, and they’ll release lead track Nevermore tomorrow (June 10). “The world is crazy and keeps changing,” Blythe said of the follow-up to 2020’s self-titled record. “Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,. It’s a very pissed-off record. It is extremely pissed-off.” 

Guitarist Mark Morton added: “The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it.”

Their next tour kicks off on September 9 in Coney Island, New York, and ends on October 20 in Irving, Texas.

