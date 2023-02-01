Watch Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe cover Rob Zombie's Dragula on a cruise ship

We bet this is one thing you never had on your 2023 bingo card: Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe spitting out a cover of Rob Zombie's 1998 Hellbilly Deluxe single, Dragula, whilst on a cruise.

The performance took place as part of The Stowaways' set on January 26, whilst sea bound on the Shiprocked Cruise.

The Stowaways' are the Carnival Magic's supergroup band formed of an ever-changing roster of musicians. This year, the makeshift group was comprised of guitarists Andy Wood and Benjamin Eller, and drummer James Campbell. Also in the band for one night only was Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, who performed a cover of Metallica's One with Blythe in the same set.

ShipRocked 2023 set sail on January 22 from Port Canaveral, Florida, with cruisers travelling from six days and nights across to Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, then onwards to Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos, before finishing at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. A number of metal acts, including Falling In Reverse, Parkway Drive, Motionless In White, Nova Twins, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Wargasm and more, supplied live performances during the journey.

The cruise came to an end on January 28. Check out the performance below:

Originally booked for 2022, the UK and European leg of Lamb Of God's The State Of Unrest tour will start on February 15 in Germany, with Kreator as special guests.

The band recently announced that their scheduled London show at Brixton Academy, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 11, has been moved to OVO Wembley Arena on March 21, as the south London venue has had its licence suspended. Special guests for this show include Kreator and Sylosis.

Check out the dates below:

Feb 15: Munich Zenith. Germany

Feb 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 18: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Feb 19: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Feb 21: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Feb 22: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Feb 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Germany

Feb 25: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 26: Paris Olympia, France

Feb 28: Brussels, Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Mar 2: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Mar 4: Essen Grugahall, Germany

Mar 5: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

Mar 7: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 8: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Mar 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Mar 17: Zurich The Hall. Switzerland

Mar 18: Saarbrücken E-Werk, Germany

Mar 19: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Mar 21: London OVO Wembley Arena