Watch David Ellefson and Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe cover Metallica's One on metal cruise

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe performed on the ShipRocked cruise yesterday (January 26) alongside former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

This year's ShipRocked cruise kicked off on January 22 in Port Canaveral, Florida and will come to a close on January 28. Cruisers are travelling for six days and nights across to Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, then onwards to Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos, before finishing at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, with their journey being soundtracked by a host of metal acts.

Blythe and Ellefson covered Metallica's One during a set by The Stowaways, a makeshift supergroup formed of an ever-changing roster of musicians from the rock and metal world, which changes year on year, while onboard the Carnival Magic.

Performing alongside the pair for the Metallica cover were guitarist Andy Wood and drummer Benjamin Eller.

Taking to social media to capture the moment, Ellefson wrote: "Great time jamming @metallica 'One' featuring Randy Blythe on vocals with THE STOWAWAYS on @shiprocked Cruise today!".

Artists on this year's ShipRocked cruise include Falling In Reverse Parkway Drive, Motionless In White, Nova Twins, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Wargasm and more.

Check out the cover below:

Last year, Lamb Of God announced that they would be postponing their UK/European tour until 2023.

The State Of Unrest tour will now kick off on February 15 in Germany, and come to a close on March 19, also in Germany. Playing as special guests will be thrash legends Kreator.

Check out the dates below:

Feb 15: Munich Zenith. Germany

Feb 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 18: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Feb 19: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Feb 21: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Feb 22: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Feb 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Germany

Feb 25: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 26: Paris Olympia, France

Feb 28: Brussels, Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Mar 2: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Mar 4: Essen Grugahall, Germany

Mar 5: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

Mar 7: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 8: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 11: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Mar 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Mar 17: Zurich The Hall. Switzerland

Mar 18: Saarbrücken E-Werk, Germany

Mar 19: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany