Watch Joey Jordison’s impromptu Slipknot jam with Argentinian fans

Joey Jordison has posted a short video of him performing an impromptu jam of Slipknot’s (sic) with fans in Argentina.

The former Slipknot drummer was in Buenos Aires with his band Vimic this week opening for Megadeth, when he spotted fans gathering outside his hotel.

Jordison met with them, picked up a guitar and led the crowd through an acoustic take on the track, which originally appeared on Slipknot’s self-titled 1999 debut album.

Jordison says on the Instagram post: “Impromptu jam session with a fan’s guitar outside my hotel with some of the greatest fans in the world!” followed by the hashtags #respect and #ilovemyfans.

Last month, Jordison and Vimic released their new track Fail Me (My Temple) which features a guest guitar solo from Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Open Your Omen, which is due to arrive via Universal Music Enterprises (Ume) and T-Boy Records at some point in 2018.

Further album details will be released in due course.

Vimic are headlining the 100 Club in London on Wednesday 15 November.

