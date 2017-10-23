Vimic team up with Dave Mustaine on new track Fail Me (My Temple)

Vimic have released a stream of their new track titled Fail Me (My Temple).

It’s been taken from Joey Jordison and co’s upcoming album Open Your Omen, which will arrive in 2018 via Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) and T-Boy Records after they signed a new deal.

The album is being mixed and mastered by Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine who guests on the new single.

Mustaine says: “This album wails! Joey Jordison and Vimic are incredible. High-octane drumming and heavy, melodic songs make this band something you definitely need to check out!

“I dig them so much I laid a solo down on Fail Me (My Temple). From there, we decided to take them on tour with us down to South America where Megadeth is massive.”

Jordison adds: “The riffs, lyrics, and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot. We started this record when I was coming out of the Acute Transverse Myelitis condition. It’s literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I’m healthier than ever.

“These guys and this album pushed me to not only relearn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life.”

Former Slipknot drummer Jordison is joined in the lineup by vocalist Kalen Chase, guitarist Jed Simon, bassist Kyle Konkiel, keyboardist Matt Tarach and guitarist Steve Marshall.

Vimic have lined up a handful of 2017 European dates in November. Find a list below.

Nov 15: London 100 Club, UK

Nov 18: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

Nov 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 21: Cologne Jungle Club, Germany

Nov 23: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany