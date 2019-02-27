Watch Joe Elliott, Sammy Hagar and Zakk Wylde wish Neal Schon a happy birthday

Journey guitarist Neal Schon got a surprise this week when he was sent a video containing happy birthday messages from some of his closest friends in the music world.

The video was organised by Schon’s wife Michaele, with artists including Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Sammy Hagar, Zakk Wylde, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Gregg Rolie and Deen Castronovo queuing up to wish Schon well on his birthday.

The celebrations started with a surprise party following Schon’s Journey Through Time show in Oakland on Saturday night, where he was presented with a Schon PRS Guitar-shaped birthday cake.

He also received a Gibson Vintage 1954 Les Paul Gold Top guitar from Michaele.

Schon posted how excited he was to receive the gift on Twitter, saying he was “freaking the fuck out” and followed that with an Instagram video of him playing the guitar.

He said: “Here it is – the most dynamic guitar I’ve ever played. I’m going to research it and find out just who played it as it’s an old soul that just cries and screams. Unbelievable-sound.

“The sustain is amazing. Thank you to my beautiful wife Michaele for such an incredible guitar with spirit we share. Looking forward to playing it live.”

After watching the video ‘birthday card’ Schon said: “Too fuckin’ funny. Love you guys. Let’s play some shows together this summer. @DefLeppard, @NealSchonJTT, @chickenfootjoe.”

Watch the full video below.

Earlier this month, Schon was admitted to hospital to have emergency gallbladder surgery.

