Watch Joe Bonamassa perform Plynth (Water Down The Drain) live

Joe Bonamassa - British Blues Explosion Live 1. Beck's Bolero / Rice Pudding

2. Mainline Florida

3. Boogie With Stu

4. Let Me Love You Baby

5. Plynth (Water Down The Drain)

6. Spanish Boots

7. Double Crossing Time

8. Motherless

9. SWLABR

10. Tea For One / I Can't Quit You Baby

11. Little Girl

12. Pretending

13. Black Winter / Django

14. How Many More Times

Joe Bonamassa has shared a video of his performance of Plynth (Water Down The Drain).

It’s been taken from the vocalist and guitarist upcoming British Blues Explosion Live package which will launch on May 18 via Mascot Label Group on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl.

The performance sees Bonamassa perform tracks by the guitarists who have inspired him, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

Bonamassa says: “If it wasn't for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may very well never have exploded into rock music as we know it today, and indeed may have passed into history.”

Bonamassa has also announced that he’ll play three shows in England in October. He’ll perform at Plymouth Pavilions on October 11, the Nottingham Arena on October 12 and the Bournemouth International Centre on the 13th.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster from Friday (April 20).

The trio of shows come after Bonamassa plays at the Hampton Court Palace Festival on June 12.