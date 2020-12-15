Watch James Hetfield's acoustic cover of Bob Seger classic Turn The Page

Metallica’s James Hetfield took part in VetsAid 2020 on December 12, performing an acoustic rendition of Bob Seger’s Turn The Page, taken from his 1973 album Back In ‘72. The event – which was founded by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh in 2017 – hosted a variety of artists such as Alice Cooper, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Jon Bon Jovi.

The annual benefit festival, which turned digital this year due to COVID, is an organisation in aid of veteran services across America. VetsAid supports a variety of tested veteran-based charities, those of which aim to provide holistic care for returning veterans.

Through the concert, Walsh wishes to give back to those who have made a sacrifice for the country – a subject being of great significance to the Eagles guitarist, whose father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet powered aircraft and sadly died on duty in Okinawa, when Walsh was just 20 months old.

He states: “For the past three years we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families.

"Typically, we fill up an arena, play for 5 hours, and raise a bunch of money — nearly $1.5 million to date — to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are."

Past performers have included the likes of ZZ Top, Chris Stapleton and the Zac Brown Band. You can check out Hetfield’s acoustic cover of Turn The Page below, or purchase tickets to stream the event in full.