Watch Iron Maiden’s Eddie kidnap band’s stage manager

Iron Maiden have released two videos from their Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The UK hard rock heroes are currently weaving their way across Europe, with the run of shows named after the band’s mobile game and comic book of the same name.

And in the two new videos filmed on the road, fans can see the band’s stage manager being kidnapped by an angry Eddie, while frontman Bruce Dickinson scales the heights during an epic performance of The Evil That Men Do.

Watch them both below.

Speaking previously about the summer shows, Dickinson said he wanted to surprise fans with their live sets.

He said: “I’m looking at the show as something that should certainly exceed what we did on the Book Of Souls tour, and I’m approaching things a slightly different way.

“I’m approaching some of the songs a slightly different way. I’m conscious that over the years we’ve fallen into a little groove with some songs, so I want to try to shake that groove up a little bit.”

He added: “I want them to go home going, ‘Fucking hell, I can’t believe they played that song!’ That’s the reaction I want.”

Find a full list of Maiden’s remaining Legacy Of The Beast tour dates below.

Last week, Metal Hammer gave a rundown on the 50 best Iron Maiden songs of all time.

Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK