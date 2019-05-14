Watch Iron Maiden blaze through Flight Of Icarus live

Iron Maiden have released a live video showcasing their classic Piece Of Mind track Flight Of Icarus.

The performance was filmed during the European leg of their Legacy Of The Beast tour and features frontman Bruce Dickinson armed with two arm-mounted flame throwers.

Check out the video below.

Maiden are currently preparing to take The Legacy Of The Beast spectacle to the US, Canada and South America, with the first show set to take place at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida on July 18.

They’ll play a total of 44 shows, wrapping up at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, on October 15. Iron Maiden added a second date in Chile after their initial show sold out six and a half months in advance.

Dickinson said: “We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year.

“The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy Of The Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs.”

Raven Age will support, with Fozzy joining the tour for the show in Los Angeles on September 14.