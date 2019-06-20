Watch internet nutjob play Slipknot's Psychosocial on a machine gun

A man on the internet has made a thing. Again.

This times it's a nice fellow who goes by the name of 'Gun Drummer', performing a short section of Slipknot's Psychosocial where the original drums have been replaced by short blasts of what might possibly be an AK47.

It could be another type of weapon altogether, of course, but us snowflake Brits know nothing about guns and ammo and shit. We just know that this kind of dangerous activity is better kept at a safe distance. Preferably in another country altogether.

The Gun Drummer has done the sort of thing before, it turns out. He's covered Reign Of Darkness by Thy Art is Murder, Stacking Bodies by Fit For a King, Behold The Crown by After The Burial, Laid to Rest by Lamb of God, and 2 Become 1 by The Spice Girls. OK, we made that last one up. But we'd still like to hear it.

Our hero also has a Patreon account, where fans can sign up for videos "before they drop anywhere else, get bonus footage, unique merch, and other fun content" for just $21 a month. He currently has six patrons.