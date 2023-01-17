Watch Heartworms' mud-drenched video for new single Retributions Of An Awful Life

Gothic post-punk newcomer Heartworms, aka Jojo Orme, has shared the video for her latest Speedy Wunderground single, Retributions Of An Awful Life.



The song will be featured on her debut EP A Comforting Notion, set for release on March 24 on the South London-based label, which has helped launch the careers of Squid, Black Midi, Sinead O'Brien, Fontaines D.C. and more.

Speaking about the video, Heartworms says: “The song itself lyrically is deeply unsettling, I wanted it to come alive in action. I had an idea of being kitted up in full militaria of no specific regiments, in black and white, putting my body through cold water and wet mud. This was stepping outside my comfort zone because I’m not a skilled swimmer; deep water frightens me immensely, especially when cold and in full military gear.”

“Not many artists/bands I know have done something this raw. I didn’t want to go for a fancy video with pretty dancers or lovely wallpaper plastered with an airbrush filter - I wanted to imbibe a new pain, bring to life punishment, fight fears while abiding relentlessness with my friends by my side. To have put my body through something I found frightening just for the art… there’s something exhilarating about it.”

Watch the video below:

Heartworms will embark upon her first UK headline tour in March. She will play:



Mar 22: Brighton, Green Door Store

Mar 23: London, Lexington

Mar 24: Birmingham, Dead Wax Digbeth

Mar 25: Manchester, Yes (Basement)

Heartworms' forthcoming debut EP will also feature her debut single, Consistent Dedication.



The tracklist for A Comforting Notion is:



1. Consistent Dedication

2. Retributions Of An Awful Life

3. A Comforting Notion

4. 24 Hours