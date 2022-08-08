Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022

Wacken TV, the official YouTube-channel for Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, have shared pro-shot footage of Ann Wilson's solo performance from Saturday (August 6).

The video captures the vocal powerhouse performing Heart's 1973 classic anthem Barracuda, alongside her band, The Amazing Dawgs.

Other songs from Wilson's set include Heart's Magic Man and Even It Up, as well as a number of solo tracks such as Greed and Black Wing, both lifted from her recently-released album Fierce Bliss.

The Heart frontwoman additionally included several covers such as Alice In Chains' Rooster, The Who's Love, Reign O'er Me and Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song.

Acts appearing on the bill across the weekend alongside Wilson included headliners Till Lindemann, Slipknot and Judas Priest. Supporting acts across the weekend included, Mercyful Fate, Arch Enemy and more.

Watch Ann Wilson's performance of Barracuda below:

Last month, when Wilson was questioned as to whether she had any plans with her sister and bandmate Nancy to celebrate Heart's 50th anniversary, she told the Record Grammy Awards: "Yes, we do. I'm not at liberty to say exactly what they are yet because it's such early days, but sure. It will be next year. And we're doing a thing. Definitely. We're still formulating it now."

Rather impressively, all 80,000 tickets for next summer's Wacken Open Air festival sold out within six hours of going on-sale. Iron Maiden have been named as one of the weekend's main stage headliners.

The festival organisers say: "Metalheads! We absolutely cannnot believe what just happened: The Wacken Open Air 2023 is completely sold out after a record time of 6 hours — all 80,000 tickets are sold out! Thanks for your incredible loyalty, support and the trust you give us!"



"You are the best fans in the world! So we can't wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year. Look forward to many more great bands and a festival with which we will take you back to the age of the Vikings — officially on four days instead of three!"